Adele’s ‘30’ Sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart for the Third Week

Adele continues to get all the flowers she deserves!

Her album, 30 racks maintains its spot at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for the third week straight, earning 193,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 9.

According to Billboard, the album went down 33% compared to the units it sold previous week. No matter, it remains a strong performer, as it captures the largest third week for any album in more than three years, since Drake’s Scorpion which earned 260,000 in its third frame.

Read the full story here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...