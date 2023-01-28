Adeleke: Protest rocks Osun over Tribunal ruling

Following Friday’s Osun election petition tribunal judgment in favour of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola annulling the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke, protesters have blocked major roads within the State capital, Osogbo.

The protesting residents of the State have blocked the busy Osogbo-Ikirun road, Gbongan-Ibadan road, Oke-Fia, Old Garage and Freedom Park.

They were seen disrupting the free flow of traffic, harassing and beating up minibus (korope) drivers.

Commercial motorcyclists were not spared as well.

The development caused many commuters to be stranded, just as many business owners who owned shops around the axis did not open for business transactions.

However, the protests did not spread to residential areas as daily activities went on as usual without disturbances

The protests also spread to towns like Ikirun, Ilesa, Ilobu, Iwo, Ile-Ife and other towns where residents annoyed with the tribunal judgment also trooped out enmasse to protests.

Meanwhile, the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) expressing concern have urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman to intervene and put a stop to threat to lives and properties rocking Osun.

This was made known in a press statement put out by Tajudeen Lawal, the Osun APC acting Chairman.

Lawal also wanted the IGP to urgently prevail on the leadership of the State police command to prioritize its statutory function of the protection of lives and property of the residents of the State.

According to him, “Information authoritatively has it that the PDP political thugs have formed themselves into cells in Osogbo, the State capital, where they were burning tyres in the middle of the roads amidst intimidation of innocent people.

“It is strange that the police in the State are looking away while these agents of death are perpetrating their political violence on the innocent people of the State.

“If the leadership of the police does not tackle the lingering insecurity issue headlong, there is a temptation by discerning minds to observe, suspect, believe and conclude that the police are working in cahoots with the PDP and the recently sacked Governor Adeleke to terrorise the opposition members in the State,” the APC chairman opined.

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola when contacted stated that the situation was now under control.

In her words, “More men have been deployed to the identified spots where roads were blocked to traffic. The situation is under control.”

