Wednesday, February 9, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Adele Stirs Engagement Speculation As She Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring at the BRIT Awards

Rumours are making rounds that Adele may be engaged.

The singer stepped out last night for the BRIT Awards, wearing gorgeous diamonds to the red carpet event that has since got everyone talking. Per People, she wore “glittering Lorraine Schwartz drop diamond earrings and a huge pear shaped diamond ring worn on her left hand right above her “Paradise” tattoo.”

And this has many people wondering if she and her partner Rich Paul are engaged.

She took home the BRIT for Song of the Year for her megahit “Easy On Me,” and also the Artist of the Year award.

While we wait for the confirmation, check out her photos:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: