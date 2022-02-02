Adele Shuts Down Claims Making Rounds that Her Relationship With Rich Paul is Over

Recently, claims started making rounds that Adele relationship with Rich Paul hit the rock. This came amid speculations that she canceled her plans to perform at the BRIT Awards next week.

Well, she has shut it all down.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” she captioned a candid photo of herself laughing. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Happy with the update, a fan wrote: “Tell ‘em Adele!” With another commenting, “STOP I’M SO HAPPY RN [right now].” A third follower added, “YASSS QUEEN.”

See her post:

