Saturday, December 4, 2021
Adele Says She Will Literally Cry if She Ever Meets Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Adele absolutely adores Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The iconic revealed this in an interview with YouTube personality NikkieTutorials who takes her time to make the singer up as they held heart conversation, during which Adele said she would “actually cry” if she met the actor.

She added that the actor “sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn’t make my show.”

This heartwarming note comes as her album, 30, is declared by Rolling Stone as the second-best album of the year.

Watch her interview:

