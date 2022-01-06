Adele Offers to Buy Actor Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Park Mansion for $58 Million

Adele is set to become the owner of actor Sylvester Stallone’s extravagant Beverly Park mansion.

TMZ broke the news that the singer made an offer to buy the estate for $5 million. And although the deal has not yet closed, it looks like she will sign off on the inspection reports and be able to close on her new home.

THR adds: “Real estate sources have publicly characterized the $58 million purchase price as a “steal,” which seems a little wild on the surface but does make some sense when you consider the property was last offered at $80 million, and Stallone originally wanted a brain-shredding $110 million for the place.”

Check out what the house looks like:

