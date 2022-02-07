Adele Now Plans to ‘Focus on Music’ Following Cancellation of Las Vegas Shows

Adele has shared that she plans on focusing on her music following the cancellation of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The Daily Mail reports that a source close to the singer claims Adele “wants to revive the type of engagements she fulfilled earlier in her career,” as she looks to “reduce her working commitments and make her career more about her music.”

“There have been times in the past six months when things got too big,” the insider said. “There have been tensions within Team Adele. One minute she was living life away from the limelight, the next she was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.”

The news arrives just over a week after Adele announced that her upcoming Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel has been postponed.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in an Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Weekends With Adele was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21 and run until April, with shows taking place every Friday and Saturday.

See her post:

