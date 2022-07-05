Adele Defends Decision to Abruptly Cancel Las Vegas Residency

Adele has explained her decision to abruptly cancel her Las Vegas residency in January just days before it was set to start.

Speaking with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4, Adele revealed she felt like “a shell of a person for a couple months” after she shared a tearful video announcing the sudden cancellation of the residency.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” she said. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Recall that when she cancelled the residency, she told fans that it was because the show wasn’t coming together in time. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said in the video shared back in January. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

And while she feels guilt for cancelling the show, she absolutely stands by the choice. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down. I’d thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision,” she said. “You can’t buy me for nothing. … I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

And about the possibility of new dates, she said there’s nothing to share just yet. “Of course I’m working on it,” she continued. “I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with, because that just leads to more disappointment.”

