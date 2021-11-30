Adele Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency!

Adele is going to Las Vegas!

The iconic singer whose new album 30 amassed huge sales last week has announced that she will be embarking on a Las Vegas residency starting next year.

The show starts on January 21, with Adele performing at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum every Friday and Saturday until April 16. She will have a brief intermission on the weekend of February 18-19.

This heartwarming news comings days after her album 30 became the year’s top-selling album in the United States, rapidly besting 11 months’ sales of Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

Check out her Las Vegas tickets here.

