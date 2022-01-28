Adekunle Gold Releases Tracklist and Shares Date of his Next Album, “Catch Me If You Can”

Adekunle Gold has set social media on fire in anticipation of his new album.

The iconic and beloved singer took to his Twitter hours ago to share the complete tracklist of his much-anticipated album, Catch Me If You Can.

This comes one week after he dropped a new single, “Mercy,” off the album, which has gone on to become a street jingle.

See the full list below:

Catch Me If You Can

Feb 4th

Presave now – https://t.co/EPhYviwrvQ #CMIYC pic.twitter.com/3zq6kKgfQj — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 27, 2022

