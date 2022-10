If you’re a fan of Adekunle Gold and cannot make it to the UK in time for Sunday, YouTube has got you you covered.

The ‘5 star crooner’s who is set to perform at the O2 Academy, Brixton, London on Sunday, October 9, for the first time since 2018 has announced that the performance will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Brixton concert forms a part of the London leg of Adekunle Gold’s ‘Catch Me if You Can’t tour.

