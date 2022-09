Fans of Adekunle Gold are about to feast this Friday as the singer has announced that he will be dropping the remix of his hit track, ‘5 Star’.

The father of one made the announcement via his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, noting that the new song will be released on September 23.

Sharing a snippet of the song which featured bars from the American rapper, Adekunle Gold simply captioned the post,

“@richforever ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 23/9.”

