Adekunle Gold Released Brand New Single, Mercy

Adekunle Gold has released a brand new single, ‘Mercy’, one of the songs off his upcoming album.

The singer dropped the hit on Friday, January 21, 2022 as a teaser of what’s to come when he finally released his brand new album, ‘Catch Me if You Can’.

The brand new track featured the sonorous voice of Adekunle Gold’s wife, Simi in the intro of the song and overall the track maintained the mellow, easy tune that has become a signature of his songs.

‘Catch Me if You Can’ is set to drop on February 4, 2022 but before that, enjoy the thrilling sound of Mercy. Listen below.

