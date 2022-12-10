Adekunle Gold Promises to be the Most Played Artiste in 2023

Adekunle Gold is already gearing up for the new year and has in sight set on goals he intends to achieve.

The singer who will be hosting the Lagos leg of his ‘Catch Me if You Can’ tour on December 18, has promised to become the most played artiste of 2023.

Adekunle Gold took to his verified Twitter account to make the claim, assuring fans, friends and trolls.

“I’ll be the most played artist (sic) in da clubs, radio and on your phone cone 2023! Belle dat! He said.

I’ll be the most played artist in da clubs, radio and on your phone come 2023! Belie dat! 🚀 #TioTequila — Tio Tequila (@adekunleGOLD) December 9, 2022

