Adekunle Gold Opens up About Struggle with Sickle Cell Anemia

Adekunle Gold opened up on his health struggles with sickle cell anemia.

In a letter to his fans on Friday, July 15, the 35-year-old singer and songwriter, revealed how he begged God to take his life at 20.

In the letter which he titled ‘My Truth,’ the father of one shared on the physical mental and financial burden that is the disease and how it played a huge role in the kind of childhood he experienced.

He disclosed that after he got respite from a bout of crisis at age 20 when he had asked God to take his life was when things started changing.

Though his body still caves in once in a while, he’s a lot better than before and especially grateful for sound health despite being on tour for 5 weeks and performing back to back in different cities.



