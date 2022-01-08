Adekunle Gold Joins Guinness Nigeria as Brand Ambassador

Adekunle Gold is the newest celebrity to join the Guinness Nigeria family.

The singer and father of one announced that he has signed up as a brand ambassador for the alcoholic beverage brand in an Instagram post.

“When it comes to Guinness some things are worth the wait…in Gold @guinnessngr #GuinnessXAGBaby #BlackShinesBrightest,” he captioned a promotional ad of the brand he shared.

Adekunle Gold joins the like of Big Brother Naija’s Nengi Hampson and Prince Nelson Nwerem who were brought on board the brand before him.

Guinness Nigeria also shared a post welcoming him to the family.

