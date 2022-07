Adekunle Gold surprised his wife, Simi with quite the unexpected present, following the success of his ‘Catch Me If You Can’ tour.

The singer who is set to begin the Australian leg of the tour after completing the US leg, got his Mrs a brand new car.

Simi posted a video of the car being driven on her Instagram and also shared a tiny snapshot of the interior.

Though obviously wowed by her husband’s generosity, she did not post a full photo of the car or its make.

