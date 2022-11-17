Thursday, November 17, 2022
Adekunle Gold Forewarns Folks Ahead of New Music

To be forewarned is to be forearmed and Adekunle Gold is keeping with that old saying.

The singer and father of one took to his verified Twitter page to release a warning to folks ahead of the release of new music from him.

Adekunle Gold who only recently just concluded his : Catch Me if You Can’ tour and is set to bring that same experience to Lagos this December, tweeted;

“When I start to dey drop. Wahala o! Make e no be like say I no tell you.”

 

