Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Adekunle Gold Clap Back at Fans After Manchester City Beat Manchester United 4 – 1

Adekunle Gold was dragged for filth last night after he went again to the stadium in London to watch the match between Manchester City and Manchester United, which ended in a merciless 4 – 1 against the former.

Adekunle, who is a fan of Man Utd, once watched a game which his team lost, and so yesterday when he announced he would be watching the match with Man City, folks hopped onto the app and warned him to stay away.

“I never even enter stadium yet we don dey collect! God!” he tweeted, and when his team lost, he added: “The day I go to watch Man Utd game and we win, all of you will not sleep on this app! I’ll drag you and your daddies!”

He said a lot more, including a response to his wife, Simi:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: