Adekunle Gold Clap Back at Fans After Manchester City Beat Manchester United 4 – 1

Adekunle Gold was dragged for filth last night after he went again to the stadium in London to watch the match between Manchester City and Manchester United, which ended in a merciless 4 – 1 against the former.

Adekunle, who is a fan of Man Utd, once watched a game which his team lost, and so yesterday when he announced he would be watching the match with Man City, folks hopped onto the app and warned him to stay away.

“I never even enter stadium yet we don dey collect! God!” he tweeted, and when his team lost, he added: “The day I go to watch Man Utd game and we win, all of you will not sleep on this app! I’ll drag you and your daddies!”

He said a lot more, including a response to his wife, Simi:

I never even enter stadium yet we don dey collect! God! — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 6, 2022

The day I go to watch Man Utd game and we win, all of you will not sleep on this app! I’ll drag you and your daddies! — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 6, 2022

At some point @ManUtd have to pay me for damages! This is too much. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 6, 2022

