Adekunle Gold Celebrates First Anniversary of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ Album

Celebrity

Adekunle Gold is a proud papa as his baby, ‘Catch Me if You Can’ is a year old already.

The singer and father of one took to his Instagram page to celebrate the anniversary of his most successful album till date, and went on to say even more nice things about it.

Sharing a photo of the cove art of the album, Adekunle Gold said,

“Catch Me if You Can’ is #1 today. This album birthed my first successful tour. It’s my most successful project so far. Thank you all for your support. We go again this year. Tio Tequila Time.”

 

