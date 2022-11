The end of the year is looking like a lot of fun as Adekunle Gold is set to thrill his Lagos fans in concert.

The singer who has been on a world tour for the most part of the year, has announced the ‘Catch Me if You Can’ concert.

The singer shared a flyer for the event, noting that it will go down at the Eko Convention Center on Sunday, December 18.

