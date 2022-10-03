Adeboye laments incessant National Grid collapse, rising air fares

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has frowned at the incessant collapse of the national grid, the rising cost of flight tickets as well as bread.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCGG) in his sermon during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, said these developments however do not affect Aso Rock, the nation’s seat of power.

“No matter the amount bread costs, there will be bread in Aso Rock. It does not matter how many times the national grid collapses, there will be light in Aso Rock,” the respected clergyman told the worshippers during the service.

Pastor Adeboye also lamented the increasing cost of flight tickets, recalling that he was recently told Lagos to Abuja costs around N250,000.

“It used to be about N60,000,” he added. “I asked what happened and they told me what happened.”

But the preacher, who referenced 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Proverbs 21:1, asked Christians to pray for their leaders so the situation can change.

“If our leaders make mistakes, who is going to suffer? If you love yourself, pray for our rulers whether they are close to you or not because you are the most important fellow in a nation!

“Pray to God who can turn the heart of these rulers so that the rulers will do the right thing and then we the people will enjoy,” the preacher maintained.

