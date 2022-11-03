Adebanjo removed as Afenifere leader for endorsing Peter Obi

Pa Reuben Fasoranti has said that the meeting of the Afenifere group will henceforth hold in Akure, capital of Ondo State, signaling a removal of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

This is as Fasoranti, frontline educator and Second Republic Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, reiterated the group’s endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He rejected the insinuations that he was paid to endorse the Jagaban Borgu, saying that he has been a man of principle all his life.

Fasoranti said those who started meeting at Ogbo after naming Adebanjo as acting leader misunderstood and misinterpreted him.

He lamented that these people shifted the meeting of Afenifere to Adebanjo’s residence because they felt he was becoming senile.

Fasoranti said some people felt he could not comprehend things, adding that the person who said that has regretted it.

However, Fasoranti said he is not senile, adding that “there is no shaking.”

Adebanjo had endorsed Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party, in the 2023 presidential elections, stressing that it was in the interest of fairness and equity.

But Fasoranti and his faction last week gave their blessings to Tinubu, deepening the divide in the apex Yoruba social-political group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...