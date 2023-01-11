Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Adamu Musa: Gov Ayade swears in Cross River’s first Muslim Commissioner

Politics

With about four months until the completion of his tenure, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, on Tuesday, swore in Adamu Musa and 12 others as commissioners.

With the development, Musa becomes the first non-indigene Muslim to be appointed a commissioner in the state.

The governor also used the occasion to announce a minor cabinet reshuffle in two ministries, which saw Eric Anderson, the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, assume the office of Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Similarly, Oliver Orok who helmed the Ministry of Sustainable Development, is now the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The new commissioners filled positions made vacant by their predecessors who left either to vie for elective offices or resigned following the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The swearing-in which took place at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Prof. Evara Esu; the state Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme; and First Lady, Dr Linda Ayade, among other top government functionaries and guests.

Ayade, in his address, urged the new commissioners to work assiduously to ensure that his administration finished strong.

Latest

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

0
Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, 'Anikulapo' emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Read more

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Read more

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: