Adamu Musa: Gov Ayade swears in Cross River’s first Muslim Commissioner

With about four months until the completion of his tenure, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, on Tuesday, swore in Adamu Musa and 12 others as commissioners.

With the development, Musa becomes the first non-indigene Muslim to be appointed a commissioner in the state.

The governor also used the occasion to announce a minor cabinet reshuffle in two ministries, which saw Eric Anderson, the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, assume the office of Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Similarly, Oliver Orok who helmed the Ministry of Sustainable Development, is now the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The new commissioners filled positions made vacant by their predecessors who left either to vie for elective offices or resigned following the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The swearing-in which took place at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Prof. Evara Esu; the state Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme; and First Lady, Dr Linda Ayade, among other top government functionaries and guests.

Ayade, in his address, urged the new commissioners to work assiduously to ensure that his administration finished strong.

