Adamawa Govt reacts to attack on Pastor, killing of his 2 sons

The Adamawa State Government, on Wednesday, reacted to an attack on a pastor in the northern part of the State, during which his two sons were killed.

The gunmen, who had attacked the home of Reverend Daniel Umaru of Church of The Brethren in Nigeria, Njairi, in Mubi Local Government Area, shot the Pastor, killed two of his sons, and abducted his 13-year-old daughter.

The State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, through a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, condemned the deeds of the unidentified gunmen and asked relevant security agencies to get them.

The statement Wednesday night, said, “Governor Fintiri, while offering his condolences to the family over the death of their children, described as shocking and barbaric the action of the gunmen.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act must be brought to justice, and we have offered our full support to the security agencies to do so.”

He said the government would continue to confront crime in all its forms, including “the threat posed by kidnappers.”

While also offering his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and loved ones, including the church, Governor Fintiri directed security agencies to scale up intelligence and fish out the criminals.

“They must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity,” Fintiri added.

