Adama Barrow wins Gambia’s presidential election

Adama Barrow, President of the Gambia, has won the country’s presidential election to rule the second term of office.

Following the announcement of the result, Barrow’s supporters in their thousands flooded the streets of Banjul, the capital of the Gambia to celebrate his victory.

Barrow, whose assumption of the presidency five years ago terminated more than 20 years of a dictatorship led by the former leader, Yahya Jammeh, garnered more than 53 per cent of the vote, according to results released by the electoral commission. His main challenger Ousainou Darboe won 27.7 per cent.

Saturday’s election, the first since former dictator Jammeh fled into exile, was perceived as crucial for the young West African democracy.

Electoral commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai declared Barrow the winner, announcing the final results to journalists hours after rival candidates had challenged partial results that gave him a commanding lead.

Barrow received a standing ovation when he addressed his supporters gathered to greet him, saying, “I will do all I can and utilise every resource at my disposal to make The Gambia a better place for us all.”

The election is being closely watched as a test of the democratic transition in The Gambia, where Jammeh ruled for 22 years after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

