Adaeze Yobo Reveals Length She Went to Secure Nigeria’s Win Against Egypt

Everyone is still basking in the aftermath of Nigeria’s win against Egypt in the ongoing AFCON but Adaeze Yobo might have been the secret weapon.

While the Super Eagles of Nigeria displayed a brilliant performance against the Pharaohs of Egypt in opening group D match, nabbing a 1-0 win and Mrs. Yobo revealed the length she went to secure the win.

The former beauty and wife to ex-footballer, Joseph Yobo posted a video of herself anointing the Nigerian team’s goal post prior to the beginning of the March and captioned it, “Anointing our post is a must!”

