Monday, August 1, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Adaeze Yobo Reveals How Her Sons Trick Their Sister While Playing PS4

Adaeze Yobo is considering letting the cat out of the bag and informing her daughter of what really goes on during her many games with her brothers.

The former beauty queen and mother of three, shared an adorable clip of her children bonding over PS4.

Adaeze noted that the boys give their sister an unconnected controller and keep her busy by telling her she is the goal keeper for both teams.

She disclosed that she was close to spilling the truth until she heard her daughter mock her PS4 skills and therefore, has decided to let sleeping dogs lie.

 

 

