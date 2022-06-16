Ada Ameh Reveals She’s Being Sued for Failing to Deliver on A Job Due to Mental Issues

Ada Ameh is calling the attention of Nigerians to how insignificant folks classify mental health issues.

Th actress and comedian revealed via her Instagram that’s she’s presently being sued for failing to deliver in a job despite letting the people involved know that she was dealing with mental health issues.

Ada Ameh shared a video via her Instagram where she noted that the issue is “taking” her life but she has refused to die and will get through this.

She added that people do not believe when you tell them that you’re dealing with these kind of issues.

