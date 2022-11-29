Actresses Omowumi Dada and Teniola Aladese Recount Similar Experiences of Car Burglary

Omowumi Dada and Teniola Aladese are urging folks to be careful while driving on Lagos roads as they both fell victim to the same car burglary system.

The actresses who are together on a film location, revealed how men posed as beggars unscrewed a part of their car and made away with it.

Omowumi Dada narrated the event, stating that she had been in traffic with her friends on her car when a haggard looking man came up to them, begging for alms.

Her friend refused to give him money but she asked that the man come to her side of the car as she had cash on her. Her friends however dissuaded her for winding down her windows.

On getting home, she realised that the thief posing as a beggar had removed a car part.

Teniola Aladese noted that it was the exact same thing that happened to her as both of them found the same car part missing when they parked by each other on set.

