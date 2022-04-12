Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actress Yewande Adekoya Abiodun Breaks Silence on Marriage Crah

Yewande Adekoya Abiodun has broken her silence following the crash of her marriage to her husband of eight years.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to plead with fans and friends to quit dragging her estranged husband, Thomas Ishola Abiodun, after news broke that the marriage had crashed.

Yewande noted that despite the fact that during their marriage her husband was a serial cheat amongst many others, he is till the father of her children and she wishes him no I’ll except that he becomes the best version of himself with it without her

