Actress Wumi Toriola Releases Statement Addressing Claim She Was Violent in Her Marriage

It’s no news that Wumi Toriola and her husband of three years have quit the marriage and parted ways.

The actress and mother of one was however forced to revisit the issue of her failed marriage after news began making the rounds that the union ended because she was violent.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 24, Wumi Toriola refuted claims that she was physically abusive towards her mother and mother-in-law.

She revealed that her mother died over 20 years ago, hence it is impossible to be violent towards the deceased. She also added that she never raised a hand nor  exchanged punches in the course of her short-lived marriage and fingered her ex-husband for spreading such terrible rumours.

Toriola added that she has since moved on from the relationship and enjoined everyone else to do same.

Celebrity

Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

0
Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she's over folks bugging her about it.
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Sold His Music Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.
Politics

Dino Melaye falls down on stage while mocking Tinubu at PDP Rally [Video]

0
Spokesperson for PDP Presidential campaign, Dino Melaye has fallen...
News

Family rejects old Naira notes as Bride Price

0
The family of a young woman in Gbako LGA...

Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she's over folks bugging her about it.
Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Sold His Music Catalog for $200 Million

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.
Dino Melaye falls down on stage while mocking Tinubu at PDP Rally [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Spokesperson for PDP Presidential campaign, Dino Melaye has fallen down on stage in mockery of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Dino Melaye took...
