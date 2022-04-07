Actress Vanessa Hudgens Says She Can Talk to Dead People: ‘I See Things and Hear Things’

Vanessa Hudgens says she can see and talk to ghosts.

The actress revealed this during a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, where she said she’s had “a lot” of experiences with ghosts.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like — you know those ducks that, like, is like the duck thing that you pull? It’s a toy?” she said. “There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking and it just started going alongside me.”

She continued, “I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.’”

Hudgens further revealed that she has a “spirit box,” a tool that she said helps her “scans radio frequencies really quickly.”

There is “something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it,” she explained.

Watch her:

