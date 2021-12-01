Actress Uzo Aduba Tells Why She Supports ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Campaign: “I Lost My Mother to Pancreatic Cancer”

Uzo Aduba has shared why she supports the ‘Stand Up To Cancer‘ campaign, her general philanthropic causes, and why she spends time helping other people.

“Like far too many people, cancer has touched me personally. I lost my mother to pancreatic cancer in November of 2020 and have other family members who have been affected by this disease,” said the “Orange Is the New Black” star, per THR.

She continued, “I’m proud to be a Stand Up To Cancer [SU2C] Ambassador and be a part of an organization which continues to raise significant funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking research which continues to save lives.”

She concluded, saying, “This year, it was my honor to be a part of Stand Up To Cancer’s seventh roadblock telecast and streaming event, which helped highlight the important strides being made in cancer research and raised much needed funds to help further SU2C’s mission – which is to make every patient diagnosed with cancer into a long-term survivor,” says the actress, an ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer, which funds and develops cancer treatments.”

