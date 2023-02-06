Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actress Uche Ogbodo Shares Adorable Moment Between Her and Dad on Wedding Day

Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo was a crying mess on the day of her traditional wedding ceremony to husband, Bobby Maris.

The newly married actress and mother of two, posted a video capturing an adorable moment between her and her dad.

In the clip which she posted via her Instagram account, Uche noted that her dad ruined her makeup with his prayers, as she couldn’t hold back the tears as he prayer for her union.

“How my dad ruined my makeup on my wedding day,” she captioned the clip and then went on to pray for long life and good health for her parents so they’re alive to see her grandchildren.

