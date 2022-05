Uche Nwaefuna doesn’t think a man should ever tell a woman ‘no’ and she has her justification for this line of reasoning.

The Nollywood actress shared her insight via one of her social media handles. She revealed that a number of things occur when this happens which includes a woman suddenly picturing her life without the man once she gets a ‘no’ from him.

She wrote, “when you tell a woman “NO” she instantly starts imagining life without you” and went on to add, “yeah cos why you telling me No?”

