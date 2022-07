From a family of three, Tricia Esiegbe Kerry’s household has become a family of five with the arrival of two additions.

The actress announced via her Instagram that she and her husband have welcomed twin daughters to their brood.

Posting family portrait of all five members, Tricia Esiegbe Kerry revealed the babies’ names as Isabella and Christabel Kerry as she thanked God for that blessing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...