Actress Sophia Esperanza Removes Breast Implants, Shares Journey of Returning to Herself

Sophia Esperanza has joined the list of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen who have chosen to get rid of breast implants and all such foreign items from their bodies.

The actress shared her process of returning to her “authentic self” on her Instagram pages as she thanked her body fro not giving up on her while she filled it up with silicone and others.

Sophia Esperanza revealed that she’s had an autoimmune disorder since her teens and the implants added fuel to fire.

Esperanza shared clip of the implants she had removed from her breasts and noted that she felt great, returning back to herself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...