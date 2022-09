Shan George has revealed that she has a giant-sized crush on none other than MC Oluomo.

The Nollywood actress shared this via her Instagram page on Monday, September 19, where she posted a video of the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya.

“I’m crushing on MC o. Correct man. I just like bad bois,” she wrote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...