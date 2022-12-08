Actress Seun Osigbesan and Husband Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Seun Osigbesan and her clergyman husband, Seun are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, to celebrate the milestone.

The former Johnson TV series actress, shared some pictures of herself and her family recreating their wedding day and also added throwback photos from the traditional and white wedding from 2012.

She wrote, “It’s 10 o’clock💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️All glory to God🙏🏼When I was single and searching, I desired to build a model marriage, a marriage that inspires and gives hope to the younger ones. So…I needed someone who would share that same vision and make my dream marriage a reality. Then God brought my way the bone of my bone @seunosigbesan 🤗❤️

“ You don’t only share my vision, you carry all my matter on top your head too muchhhhhh 😁🙈

You, my husband make marriage so seamless and admirable🥰 Living with you is nothing but a blessing. You are a proof that God loves me specially and I’ll forever be grateful to God for the gift of you to me 🙏🏼Again, I love you baba mi😁🤗❤️ Congratulations to us on our 10th wedding anniversary 😊🎉🍾🥂🎈💃🏻🤸🏽‍♂️”

