Actress Ronke Odusanya’s Baby Daddy, Aranmolate Saheed Apologises for Requesting DNA Test for Their Daughter

Ronke Odusanya and her baby daddy Aranmolate Saheed Olanrewaju have been locked in a paternity dispute for a while now but it seems like that’s over.

The business woman who prayed the court to order a DNA test to determine the paternity of the daughter he shares with the actress, has made a U-turn on his earlier stance.

Aranmolate took to his Instagram page on Monday night to apologise to his estranged lover for demanding a DNA be carried out on Fifehmmi as he reiterated that she is his daughter and he loves her very much .

