Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actress Ronke Odusanya’s Baby Daddy, Aranmolate Saheed Apologises for Requesting DNA Test for Their Daughter

Ronke Odusanya and her baby daddy  Aranmolate Saheed Olanrewaju have been locked in a paternity dispute for a while now but it seems like that’s over.

The business woman who prayed the court to order a DNA test to determine the paternity of the daughter he shares with the actress, has made a U-turn on his earlier stance.

Aranmolate took to his Instagram page on Monday night to apologise to his estranged lover for demanding a DNA be carried out on Fifehmmi as he reiterated that she is his daughter and he loves her very much .

