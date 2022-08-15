Actress Robyn Griggs Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs is reportedly dead.

According to THR, the actress who is famous for her roles in soap operas Another World and One Life to Live passed on after a battle with cervical cancer.

This was also confirmed on her Facebook page Saturday, with THR adding that she has always been open about her health struggles on social media. Only last month, she was diagnosed with four new tumors.

A bit about her, per THR:

“Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live in April 1991 and appeared in six episodes. In 1993, she began as Maggie Cory on Another World, a part she played for two years.”

She was 49.

