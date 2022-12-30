Search
Actress Regina Chukwu Acquires New Home, 20 Years After Losing Husband

Regina Chukwu can’t keep calm as she has joined the ranks of Lagos landlords.

The actress and mother of 2, took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 29, to show off her newly acquired mansion and share a bit of the background story.

Regina who is a widow, revealed how she has to move in back with her parents, 3 years after losing her husband because she could no longer afford to pay rent.

She noted that she was sharing her story to encourage other widows like her and will be sharing more behind-the-scene looks from the 12-month project on her social media.

 

