Actress Rahama Sadau Recounts Escaping Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Rahama Sadau is grateful to God for saving her life from the ill fated Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack which occured on Monday, March 28.

The Nollywood actress recounted how she was spared from the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-bound train which was had the rails bombed, hence forcing the the train to a halt.

Sharing on her verified Twitter account, Rahama Sadau noted that she was scheduled to be on the train with her sister but they missed it. She however hinted that she had friends who boarded the train and were victims of the attack.

“Myself and my sister were to be on the attacked train last night but we missed it. WE MISSED IT!! It could’ve been me & mine but it’s actually Us… We had friends & family on that train. WHEN IS THIS EVER GONNA STOP??? #KadunaTrainAttack (sic),” she wrote.

The actress further seized the opportunity to advise her fans to get their permanent voter’s card(PVC) and ensure their votes count.

Sadau said, “It can only get worse as the elections are fast approaching & the target will always be Arewa… I would say get your PVC and vote wisely but VOTE FOR WHO? The same set of people ??? Still get that PVC PLEASE!!! #KadunaTrainAttack

“We (AREWA) brought this h*ll upon ourselves, we chose to be suppressed because we are scared. But also failed to realise that the power is actually in our hands… We don’t want to shamefully admit that our leaders have failed us but THEY HAVE!!!

“Today, With the amount of security personnel at MKO Abiola Stadium, I Came to realise that Nigeria is capable of doing whatever it feels like but “they” just chose to ignore the killings, the whole goddamn security sector. #KadunaTrainAttack.”(sic).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...