Actress Quinta Brunson Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Abbott Elementary’

Quinta Brunson has been slammed with a copyright infringement lawsuit mere days after she was nominated for EMMY for her exceptional show, Abbott Elementary.

TheWrap reports that actress Christine Davis claims that the show is a “knock-off” of her own, called This School Year. Davis claims the two shows have the same premise, settings, characters, and even plotlines. Adding that her show was registered with the copyright office in early 2020, a year before Abbott Elementary’s 2021 debut.

Davis says she wrote her script in 2018 and that the characters are “nearly identical,” including the first few episodes. She shopped her script to Blue Parks Productions’ Shavon Sullivan Wright and Cherisse Parks in summer 2020 and they met to discuss This School Year. The producers reportedly showed Davis’ script to Hulu. But then, a few months later, Abbott Elementary started filming.

However, Complex adds that the producers are not connected to Quinta Brunson’s show.

Davis is looking for damages, demanding that “Brunson and ABC turn over all profits they made from the show,” as well as a jury trial.

