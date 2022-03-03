Friday, March 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actress Peggy Ovire Advises Women to Run Background Checks on Men, Shares Her Experience

Peggy Ovire wants  ladies to run background checks on men wooing them because according to her, no one deserves to be trusted.

The actress shared this on her social media as he recounted her experience with a certain man who was chasing after her at some point.

Ovire disclosed that a while ago, a guy got angry because she told him that she researched him. She noted that she even checked FBI records and others to be sure if he was married or not. Peggy Ovire revealed that she discovered some things about the said man that he failed to mention to her and advised women not to trust anybody because the streets are messy.

