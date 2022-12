Congratulations are in order for Omowumi Dada who has announced that she is engaged.

The Nollywood actress shared the news of her new relationship status via her Instagram page on Monday, December 26.

Posting a photo of herself hugging her fiancé whose faces was turned away from the camera and showing off her engagement ring, Omowumi Dada said;

“See what I UNBOXED.”

