It looks like Nollywood will be celebrating a lot of weddings in the new year as Nkiru Sylvanus is engaged.

The actress shared her happy news via her verified Instagram account, where she put up a photo.

Nkiru Sylvanus showed off her pear-cut engagement ring on her timeline and simply captioned the post, “It is what it is.”

