Actress Monalisa Stephen Speaks on Her Dating Preference, Says He Likes Men Who Are 60 and Above

Monalisa Stephen has let folks in on her dating preference where romantic relationships are concerned.

The actress who has revealed that she has no intention of getting married or bearing children revealed this during an interview with DailySun.

Stephen, 29, a body positivity enthusiast noted her love for older men and owned her preference with her “full chest.”

According to her, “Everyone knows that I have always liked older men. I use to be ashamed to say it but now, I can say it with my full chest. I love dating older men. And yes, men in their 60s and above. And if I ever consider marriage, I’ll end up with men in that age bracket.

“I just want to be with someone and we enjoy life together. He doesn’t have to put a ring on it to prove his love. Marriage is overrated. I also don’t want to have kids; I want to adopt kids. A lot of kids are out there who don’t have homes. I want to give them homes and let them know how it feels to have mums and families.”

