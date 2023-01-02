Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Actress Monalisa Stephen Drags Teni the Entertainer Over Weight Loss Post

Monalisa Stephen has a problem with Teni the Entertainer leaving the plus size club and opting for a slimmer frame.

The actress and body positivity enthusiast, took to her Instagram page to drag the singer for her post about her body transformation.

Recall that Teni had shared a reel via her Instagram where she showed off her weight loss journey, inspired folks with the ‘impossible is nothing ‘ mantra and revealed she lost weight because she didn’t want to die.

Well, Monalisa Stephen had a problem with Teni’s personal journey and took to Instagram to drag her.

She accused the ‘Askamaya’ crooner of setting fat people up for dragging, adding that it’s not in her place to tell folks what to do with their bodies.

 

 

